Creative Planning Raises Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 56.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie Jeannine Rainbolt sold 10,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,089,162.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,292,604.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $146,068.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,579,670.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Jeannine Rainbolt sold 10,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,089,162.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,292,604.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,517 over the last ninety days. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Price Performance

BANF opened at $106.59 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

BancFirst Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.