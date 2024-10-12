Creative Planning Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Creative Planning reduced its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

