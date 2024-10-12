Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RECS. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 265,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 129,460 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 743,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,955,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,631,000 after buying an additional 1,230,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RECS opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $597.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

