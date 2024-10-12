Creative Planning Buys 79,391 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,391 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.20% of Kearny Financial worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kearny Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 471,155 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 101.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 715,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 53.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 259.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 98,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,684. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 26.51%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

About Kearny Financial

(Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

