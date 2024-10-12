Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 238,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUOL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,939,211.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at $15,939,211.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,374 shares of company stock worth $18,571,912. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $289.75 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.16 and a 12 month high of $297.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 206.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.