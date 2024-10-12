Creative Planning Trims Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

THO opened at $109.76 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

