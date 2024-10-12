Creative Planning Buys 1,131 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 178.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after buying an additional 227,465 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.7% during the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 93,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 41,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,719. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $108.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.70.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

