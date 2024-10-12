Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEF. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 226,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 90,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period.

CEF stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.27.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

