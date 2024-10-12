The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 46.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Strategic Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 8.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Strategic Education by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STRA stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other news, Director Viet D. Dinh bought 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,711.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

About Strategic Education

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

