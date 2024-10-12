Creative Planning Has $846,000 Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $248,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,687.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $379,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,277.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $248,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,687.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,670 shares of company stock worth $958,706. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSBC

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

GSBC stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.62. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.