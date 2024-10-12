Creative Planning Buys 3,575 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of Origin Bancorp worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $37.56.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

About Origin Bancorp

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.