Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

