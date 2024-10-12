Creative Planning Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $191.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

