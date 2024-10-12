Creative Planning Boosts Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 344.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 5,399,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,944,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,395 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 509,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,850,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.03.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

