Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 70.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 140.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $162.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.70 and a 52-week high of $162.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

