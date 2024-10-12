Creative Planning Cuts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

