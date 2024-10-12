Creative Planning Has $849,000 Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CWT stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 36.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $30,574.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,280.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,220 shares of company stock valued at $119,503 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CWT

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.