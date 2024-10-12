Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Creative Planning raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $162.50 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $278.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $300,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,017,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,327,631.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,642,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.