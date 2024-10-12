Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stake Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,004,000 after buying an additional 115,143 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 76,102 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,296,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of GPI opened at $355.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.99. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.84 and a 52 week high of $393.93.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.73 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.
Group 1 Automotive Profile
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Group 1 Automotive
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What are earnings reports?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.