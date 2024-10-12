Creative Planning Grows Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 231,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,266 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,311,000 after acquiring an additional 262,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.36. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

