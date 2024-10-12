Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 72,094 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $1,185,946.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,453,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,213,891.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,481 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,095,606.88.
- On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,067 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $857,543.49.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,249,694.88.
- On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $739,688.32.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $144,672.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $545,955.96.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $245,706.93.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $260,820.54.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE BCAT opened at $16.48 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
–
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.