Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 72,094 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $1,185,946.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,453,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,213,891.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,481 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,095,606.88.

On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,067 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $857,543.49.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,249,694.88.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $739,688.32.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $144,672.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $545,955.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $245,706.93.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $260,820.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BCAT opened at $16.48 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.2871 dividend. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.91%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

