Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Integer were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 460.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Integer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $129.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

