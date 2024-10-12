Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.4% during the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.