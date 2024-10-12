Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 37,878 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $1,066,644.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,016,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,611,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ELVN opened at $27.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $28.62.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
