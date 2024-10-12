Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 37,878 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 37,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $1,066,644.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,016,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,611,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $27.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $28.62.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,310,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

