Creative Planning Purchases 430 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Floor & Decor Profile



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

