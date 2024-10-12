Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $119.71 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.33.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at $637,212.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at $637,212.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $544,704.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

