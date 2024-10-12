Farm Mutual Automobile I. State Purchases 8,984 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE GATX opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.48.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in GATX by 78.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 347,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

