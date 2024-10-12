Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth about $206,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

StepStone Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ STEP opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. StepStone Group LP has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $61.39.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

