Algert Global LLC Sells 34,487 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 77.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,487 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SiriusPoint by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,800,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,081,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,072,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,280,000 after buying an additional 438,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,711,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,880,000 after acquiring an additional 321,296 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 18.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,093,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 327,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 125,196 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPNT opened at $13.62 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 15.78%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

