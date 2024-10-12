Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 11,771 Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 6,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the second quarter worth $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecovyst

In other news, insider Paul Whittleston bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at $374,023. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Whittleston bought 7,800 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at $374,023. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,091.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,252.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ecovyst

About Ecovyst

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.