Algert Global LLC Invests $108,000 in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty Stock Performance

NYSE HGTY opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 0.79. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HGTY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hagerty

Insider Buying and Selling at Hagerty

In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $50,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,255,817 shares in the company, valued at $63,122,362.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $50,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,255,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,122,362.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 9,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $107,831.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,454,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,363,777.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,708 shares of company stock worth $1,958,860 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hagerty Profile

(Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.