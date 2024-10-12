Algert Global LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 27.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $28,171.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,276.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,539 shares of company stock worth $56,468. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $1.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

