Creative Planning Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,337,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

