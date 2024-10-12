Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 931,248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,335,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 2,103,766 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 18,093,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 2,255,025 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,726,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.97 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $218.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

