Algert Global LLC Buys New Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,397 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,130,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,069 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,947,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $7,527,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $5,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,097. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares in the company, valued at $424,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,097. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,016 shares of company stock worth $722,587. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 3.6 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.00 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.53 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

