Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $762,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $33,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,683.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

