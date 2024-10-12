Algert Global LLC Invests $47,000 in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLX. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2,768.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,454 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $400,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMLX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 858,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,856.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 858,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,856.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $59,484.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,820.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMLX stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.35). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

