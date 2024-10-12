Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $1,261,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,824 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 19.9% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 270,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 44,923 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 14.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Up 2.2 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

