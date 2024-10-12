Algert Global LLC Sells 15,019 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,019 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Porch Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 147,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 226,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Porch Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Porch Group from $3.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Porch Group Stock Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.