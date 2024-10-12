Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. III Capital Management raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 25.8% during the second quarter. III Capital Management now owns 182,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 69.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LSEA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LSEA opened at $11.13 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $403.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,307.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Featured Stories

