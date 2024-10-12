AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 33,590 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 12.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.15. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.59 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 4.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $307,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,521.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

