KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

