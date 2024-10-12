VitalStone Financial LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

