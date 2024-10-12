Algert Global LLC Buys New Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mersana Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 50,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $88,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,327 shares in the company, valued at $204,735.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 68,965 shares of company stock valued at $125,605 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRSN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRSN

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $241.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.98% and a negative return on equity of 333.91%. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.