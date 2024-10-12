Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.15 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.5% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,588,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $20,790,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $116,222,000 after buying an additional 133,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $188.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

