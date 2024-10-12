AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $697,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 671,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,567,275.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,762 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $57.14 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.