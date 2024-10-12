Millennium Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203,233 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 89,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RKLB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKLB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,403.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.32. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $10.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

