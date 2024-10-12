Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $6.45 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,642,732,000 after buying an additional 2,932,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

