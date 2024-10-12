Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 41.1% during the second quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $26,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,019,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,196,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SKYT opened at $9.64 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $456.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 3.95.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

