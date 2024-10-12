Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Position Lowered by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pulmonx worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $38,567.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 203,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,398.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $38,567.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 203,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,398.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $30,726.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,401.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,351 shares of company stock valued at $231,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $6.67 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 75.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

